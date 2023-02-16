Investview (INVU) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Investview to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Investview shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Investview and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Investview
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.02
|Investview Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$94.93 million
|1,157.05
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investview and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Investview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Investview Competitors
|739
|3836
|5967
|102
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Investview’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Investview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Investview
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Investview Competitors
|-3.83%
|-18.02%
|-3.55%
Summary
Investview competitors beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Investview Company Profile
InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.