Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

