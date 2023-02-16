IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $688.01 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $688.01 million and $11.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000143 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

