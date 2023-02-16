IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 15.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NIO by 24.7% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 22,073,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,525,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

