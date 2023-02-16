IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622,115. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.