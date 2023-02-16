IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,423 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.12. 1,067,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

