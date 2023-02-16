IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $33,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

TOST stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 20,060,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,756. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

