IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.14 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up approximately 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 307,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

