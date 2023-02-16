IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $883,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

