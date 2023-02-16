IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,098. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

