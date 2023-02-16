IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,230,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,561. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

