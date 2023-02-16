IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $508.47. 500,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $225.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

