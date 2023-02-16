Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($115.05) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf cut Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

See Also

