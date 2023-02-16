IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $225.03. 322,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,616. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

