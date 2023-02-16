Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

