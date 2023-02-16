iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Boosted by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.06. 503,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,634. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.