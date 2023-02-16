iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. 392,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,756. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.