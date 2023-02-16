iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,344 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 0.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 358,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 221,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,924. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

