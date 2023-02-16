iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 809,639 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 191,744 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 860,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,100. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

