iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG opened at $47.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

