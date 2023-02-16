iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938,734 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.64% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $85,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

