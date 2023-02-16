iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.12 and last traded at C$50.12. Approximately 33,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.07.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

