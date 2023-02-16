iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.67. 55,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,434. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

