iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 210,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 78,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

