iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $167,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 1,178,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,805. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

