iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
XIU stock opened at C$31.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.17.
