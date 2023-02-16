ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £149 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($180.87).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, January 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 165 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($182.27).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.40 ($1.26). 1,956,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,031. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £637.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.95. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ITM Power

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 391.67 ($4.75).

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.