Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,949,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 10,500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.