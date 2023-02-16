Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.9 days.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $27.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

