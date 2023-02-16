Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CATC opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Insider Activity

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

