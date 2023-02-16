Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
