Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

