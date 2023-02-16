Jason Eric Evans Sells 5,884 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 471,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
