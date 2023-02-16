JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $52.23

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.23, but opened at $53.79. JD.com shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 2,434,104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.