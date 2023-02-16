JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 793,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,597.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.50 ($34.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.26) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.