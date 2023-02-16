Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

