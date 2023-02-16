Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 954

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 929 ($11.28) to GBX 954 ($11.58) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.06) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 874.33 ($10.61).

Vistry Group Price Performance

VTY stock opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 788.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 698.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 695.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.99).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

