Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($373.12) to €314.00 ($337.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.25.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
L’Oréal Company Profile
L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.
