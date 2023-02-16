Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $13,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,066.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

