Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $13,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,066.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.