Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

BWBBP stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

