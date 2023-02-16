Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRTGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC raised Jet2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

DRTGF stock remained flat at $15.04 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

