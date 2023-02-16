John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 72,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.