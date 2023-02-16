John C. Pollok Sells 3,730 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SouthState Trading Down 1.5 %

SSB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,104. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.