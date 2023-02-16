John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.04. 15,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000.

