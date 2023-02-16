Joseph P. Beck Sells 3,471 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.64. 296,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,556. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

