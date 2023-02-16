Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,094.14

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Joystick has a market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $32,094.14 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00216352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.14 or 1.00022821 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08935795 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,903.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

