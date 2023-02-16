JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

