JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Shares Down 1%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.54 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.54 ($1.15). Approximately 20,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 71,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.16).

The firm has a market cap of £75.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.10.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

