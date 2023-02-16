JUNO (JUNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $415,798.60

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. JUNO has a market cap of $89.99 million and $415,798.60 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00005337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,298,542 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.