K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.52

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.52 and traded as high as C$30.33. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$30.11, with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.

KBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

