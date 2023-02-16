Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.78 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kadant stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

